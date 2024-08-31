Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Purchases 37,860 Shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its position in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE – Free Report) (TSE:BCE) by 53.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 108,372 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 37,860 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in BCE were worth $3,508,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BCE. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in BCE by 84.1% in the fourth quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 659 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of BCE by 239.9% during the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 707 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. ESL Trust Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of BCE during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Livelsberger Financial Advisory bought a new stake in shares of BCE during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in shares of BCE by 3,480.0% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,074 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,044 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.46% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BCE traded up $0.11 on Friday, hitting $35.00. The stock had a trading volume of 1,311,930 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,254,635. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $33.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.57. BCE Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.13 and a 52-week high of $42.96. The stock has a market cap of $31.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.62 and a beta of 0.57.

BCE ( NYSE:BCE Get Free Report ) (TSE:BCE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.19. BCE had a net margin of 8.39% and a return on equity of 16.88%. The business had revenue of $4.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that BCE Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.729 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.33%. BCE’s payout ratio is currently 200.69%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of BCE from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Cibc World Mkts raised shares of BCE from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.33.

BCE Inc, a communications company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through two segments, Bell Communication and Technology Services, and Bell Media. The Bell Communication and Technology Services segment provides wireless products and services including mobile data and voice plans and devices; wireline products and services comprising data, including internet access, internet protocol television, cloud-based services, and business solutions, as well as voice, and other communication services and products; and satellite TV and connectivity services for residential, small and medium-sized business, government, and large enterprise customers.

