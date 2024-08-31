Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Raises Stock Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 3.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 173,717 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,128 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $17,248,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 84.6% during the first quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 2,000,267 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $244,754,000 after buying an additional 916,772 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the first quarter worth approximately $1,490,492,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in Walt Disney by 4.2% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 556,658 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $68,113,000 after acquiring an additional 22,568 shares in the last quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. raised its position in Walt Disney by 41.3% in the first quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. now owns 175,900 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $21,523,000 after acquiring an additional 51,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in Walt Disney by 555.9% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 956,788 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $117,599,000 after acquiring an additional 810,923 shares in the last quarter. 65.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:DIS traded up $0.57 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $90.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,403,632 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,458,939. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $104.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The Walt Disney Company has a twelve month low of $78.73 and a twelve month high of $123.74. The stock has a market cap of $164.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 98.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.40.

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $23.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.08 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 8.37% and a net margin of 1.90%. The company’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.03 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.77 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Calvin Mcdonald bought 11,756 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $85.06 per share, for a total transaction of $999,965.36. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 22,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,897,943.78. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on DIS shares. Bank of America dropped their price target on Walt Disney from $145.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Moffett Nathanson dropped their price target on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Redburn Atlantic upgraded Walt Disney from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.95.

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

