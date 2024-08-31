Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Reduces Holdings in Cass Information Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASS)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. reduced its position in Cass Information Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASS – Free Report) by 13.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 55,713 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 9,000 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. owned approximately 0.41% of Cass Information Systems worth $2,232,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CASS. Heartland Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Cass Information Systems by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 373,843 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $18,008,000 after purchasing an additional 20,181 shares during the last quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Cass Information Systems by 0.3% in the second quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 302,577 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,124,000 after purchasing an additional 912 shares in the last quarter. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc. increased its holdings in Cass Information Systems by 39.8% in the second quarter. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc. now owns 222,081 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,899,000 after buying an additional 63,280 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Cass Information Systems by 7.2% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 90,157 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,613,000 after buying an additional 6,071 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank lifted its holdings in Cass Information Systems by 60.5% during the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 77,634 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,497,000 after buying an additional 29,252 shares during the last quarter. 59.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $44.00 price target (down from $47.00) on shares of Cass Information Systems in a report on Monday, July 22nd.

Shares of Cass Information Systems stock traded up $0.35 on Friday, hitting $43.44. The company had a trading volume of 23,712 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,101. Cass Information Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.50 and a 52 week high of $50.25. The company has a market cap of $592.70 million, a PE ratio of 19.84 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.69.

Cass Information Systems (NASDAQ:CASS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The business services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $48.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.00 million. Cass Information Systems had a net margin of 13.84% and a return on equity of 12.37%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cass Information Systems, Inc. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. Cass Information Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.79%.

Cass Information Systems, Inc provides payment and information processing services to manufacturing, distribution, and retail enterprises in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Information Services and Banking Services. Its services include freight invoice rating, payment processing, auditing, and the generation of accounting and transportation information.

