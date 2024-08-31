Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Reduces Stock Holdings in Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. decreased its position in Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN – Free Report) by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 297,819 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 35,924 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. owned 0.86% of Cross Country Healthcare worth $4,122,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CCRN. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 32,762 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $742,000 after acquiring an additional 3,140 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in Cross Country Healthcare during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in Cross Country Healthcare by 30.4% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 15,967 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 3,722 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Cross Country Healthcare by 60.2% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 124,619 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,821,000 after purchasing an additional 46,837 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Cross Country Healthcare by 43.0% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 76,590 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,734,000 after purchasing an additional 23,046 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.03% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Cross Country Healthcare

In other Cross Country Healthcare news, insider Karen Mote sold 13,829 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.08, for a total value of $236,199.32. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 24,696 shares in the company, valued at approximately $421,807.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Karen Mote sold 13,829 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.08, for a total value of $236,199.32. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 24,696 shares in the company, valued at $421,807.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Cynthia Ann Grieco sold 1,945 shares of Cross Country Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.21, for a total transaction of $33,473.45. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 7,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $130,882.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cross Country Healthcare Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ CCRN traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $14.92. The company had a trading volume of 333,721 shares, compared to its average volume of 431,653. The stock has a market cap of $518.83 million, a PE ratio of 11.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $14.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.14. Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.87 and a 1-year high of $26.17.

Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The business services provider reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.04). Cross Country Healthcare had a return on equity of 7.29% and a net margin of 0.54%. The company had revenue of $339.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $334.75 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 37.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Cross Country Healthcare from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Barrington Research cut their target price on Cross Country Healthcare from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cross Country Healthcare presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.60.

About Cross Country Healthcare

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc provides talent management and other consultative services for healthcare clients in the United States. The company's Nurse and Allied Staffing segment provides traditional staffing, recruiting, and value-added total talent solutions, including temporary and permanent placement of travel and local nurse and, allied professionals; temporary placement of healthcare leaders within nursing, allied, physician, and human resources; vendor neutral and managed services programs; education healthcare services; in-home care services; and outsourcing services.

