Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Sells 4,092 Shares of Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. reduced its holdings in shares of Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 220,914 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 4,092 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. owned approximately 0.27% of Hexcel worth $13,796,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Hexcel by 18.7% in the second quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 517,827 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $32,338,000 after purchasing an additional 81,506 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hexcel by 46.6% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 465,642 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $29,079,000 after buying an additional 147,930 shares during the last quarter. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc. increased its position in Hexcel by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc. now owns 211,913 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $13,234,000 after purchasing an additional 34,605 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Hexcel by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 17,867 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,116,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RiverPark Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hexcel by 18.1% during the second quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC now owns 5,312 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.47% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on HXL shares. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Hexcel from $86.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Hexcel from $73.00 to $71.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 19th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Hexcel from $73.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Hexcel from $63.00 to $61.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Hexcel from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.54.

Hexcel Stock Performance

HXL traded down $0.44 during trading on Friday, hitting $63.29. 882,280 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 905,690. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.12, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $63.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.54. Hexcel Co. has a 1-year low of $58.81 and a 1-year high of $77.09.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The aerospace company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.04. Hexcel had a net margin of 5.78% and a return on equity of 9.55%. The business had revenue of $500.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $484.26 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Hexcel Co. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Hexcel Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 2nd were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 2nd. Hexcel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.28%.

Hexcel Profile

Hexcel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets carbon fibers, structural reinforcements, honeycomb structures, resins, and composite materials and parts for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial applications. It operates through two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products.

