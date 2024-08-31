Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Sells 4,126 Shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lowered its holdings in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 4.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 97,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,126 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Eaton were worth $30,665,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Searle & CO. lifted its position in Eaton by 0.9% during the second quarter. Searle & CO. now owns 10,892 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,415,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Eaton in the second quarter valued at about $7,826,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Eaton during the second quarter worth $37,000. WBI Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Eaton in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,937,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Eaton by 25.7% in the 2nd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,952 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,239,000 after buying an additional 807 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ETN. HSBC increased their price target on Eaton from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Eaton from $376.00 to $371.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Eaton from $370.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Eaton from $320.00 to $315.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on Eaton in a research note on Friday, June 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $375.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $328.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Taras G. Jr. Szmagala sold 335 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.72, for a total transaction of $96,721.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,858,328. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Eaton news, insider Michael Yelton sold 3,136 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.12, for a total value of $950,584.32. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,186,411.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Taras G. Jr. Szmagala sold 335 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.72, for a total transaction of $96,721.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,858,328. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 52,511 shares of company stock valued at $15,809,326. 0.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Eaton Stock Up 1.9 %

Eaton stock traded up $5.84 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $306.93. The stock had a trading volume of 2,320,225 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,169,083. Eaton Co. plc has a one year low of $191.82 and a one year high of $345.19. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $305.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $310.40. The company has a market capitalization of $122.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.24, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $6.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.35 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 21.45% and a net margin of 15.12%. On average, analysts expect that Eaton Co. plc will post 10.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eaton Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 5th were paid a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 5th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.39%.

Eaton Profile

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report).

