Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Sells 414 Shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. trimmed its holdings in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,154 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 414 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $3,944,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in Discover Financial Services by 72.5% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Partnership Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Discover Financial Services during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in Discover Financial Services during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, New Covenant Trust Company N.A. bought a new stake in Discover Financial Services during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. 86.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Discover Financial Services Price Performance

Shares of Discover Financial Services stock traded up $1.13 on Friday, hitting $138.71. 1,395,071 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,711,794. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $133.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $126.81. Discover Financial Services has a 52 week low of $79.04 and a 52 week high of $147.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Discover Financial Services Dividend Announcement

Discover Financial Services ( NYSE:DFS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $6.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.06 by $3.00. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 12.88% and a return on equity of 20.92%. The business had revenue of $4.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.54 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Discover Financial Services will post 12.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 22nd. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.93%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $140.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research note on Friday, June 7th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Discover Financial Services in a report on Saturday, August 24th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $132.94.

Discover Financial Services Profile

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

