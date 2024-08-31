Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Sells 4,526 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. trimmed its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 2.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 167,567 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 4,526 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $26,211,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Eagle Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Chevron by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 34,455 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,435,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. Lane & Associates LLC bought a new position in Chevron in the first quarter valued at approximately $345,000. Seven Mile Advisory raised its position in Chevron by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Seven Mile Advisory now owns 2,766 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Chevron by 2.5% during the first quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 331,550 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $52,299,000 after purchasing an additional 8,168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patrick M Sweeney & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at $391,000. 72.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CVX stock traded up $0.53 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $147.95. 6,414,755 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,744,871. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $152.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $155.61. The firm has a market cap of $272.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.16. Chevron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $139.62 and a fifty-two week high of $171.70.

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by ($0.38). Chevron had a return on equity of 13.70% and a net margin of 9.31%. The company had revenue of $51.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 11.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Monday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.41%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 19th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.98%.

CVX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Chevron from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $183.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Chevron from $203.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Chevron from $190.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 5th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Chevron from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Chevron from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $183.82.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

