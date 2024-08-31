Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Sells 5,520 Shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. trimmed its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Free Report) by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,646 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,520 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. owned 0.07% of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust worth $24,112,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DIA. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 1,083.1% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 525,274 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $205,450,000 after purchasing an additional 578,707 shares during the last quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the first quarter valued at about $101,424,000. Capital Wealth Planning LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 601.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 195,250 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $73,584,000 after purchasing an additional 167,401 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 65.9% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 250,688 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $94,477,000 after purchasing an additional 99,604 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,512,000. 37.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Price Performance

Shares of DIA traded up $2.30 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $416.21. 2,283,768 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,512,486. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $400.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $392.95. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 12-month low of $323.21 and a 12-month high of $416.55.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Company Profile

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

