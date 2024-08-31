Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Trims Position in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. reduced its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Free Report) by 8.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 38,555 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,649 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $2,842,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. TD Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 376,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $23,047,000 after buying an additional 53,577 shares during the period. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. now owns 904,228 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $55,294,000 after acquiring an additional 36,745 shares in the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 28.0% in the second quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 70,927 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,227,000 after purchasing an additional 15,505 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 72.3% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 20,786 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,532,000 after purchasing an additional 8,723 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Czech National Bank lifted its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 8.3% during the second quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 94,913 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,995,000 after buying an additional 7,235 shares during the last quarter. 73.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Public Service Enterprise Group

In related news, EVP Tamara Louise Linde sold 19,127 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.26, for a total value of $1,535,133.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 67,524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,419,476.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on PEG shares. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $62.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Guggenheim raised Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Mizuho increased their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Public Service Enterprise Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.33.

Public Service Enterprise Group Stock Performance

NYSE PEG traded up $0.34 on Friday, hitting $80.75. 4,437,682 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,809,733. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 1-year low of $53.71 and a 1-year high of $81.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $77.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.22 billion, a PE ratio of 22.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.59.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.01). Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 16.12% and a return on equity of 10.72%. The business had revenue of $2.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.68 EPS for the current year.

Public Service Enterprise Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 9th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 9th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.48%.

Public Service Enterprise Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates in electric and gas utility business in the United States. It operates through PSE&G and PSEG Power segments. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers; and appliance services and repairs to customers through its service territory, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs.

