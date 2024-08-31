Pinnacle Wealth Management LLC Grows Position in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)

Pinnacle Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,283 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Zscaler makes up 1.8% of Pinnacle Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Pinnacle Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Zscaler were worth $1,400,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,961,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,726,307,000 after acquiring an additional 118,002 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Zscaler during the 4th quarter valued at about $217,683,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 619,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,294,000 after buying an additional 102,616 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Zscaler during the 4th quarter valued at about $117,599,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 496,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,335,000 after buying an additional 25,181 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.45% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Remo Canessa sold 7,981 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.21, for a total transaction of $1,414,313.01. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 243,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,148,154.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 19.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on ZS shares. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Zscaler from $270.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Mizuho cut Zscaler from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Zscaler from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Loop Capital decreased their price target on Zscaler from $225.00 to $180.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Zscaler from $202.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $226.18.

Zscaler Price Performance

NASDAQ ZS traded up $2.73 during trading on Friday, hitting $199.98. 1,434,964 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,066,830. The company has a market capitalization of $30.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -392.12 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $188.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $190.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Zscaler, Inc. has a 12-month low of $143.36 and a 12-month high of $259.61.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.39. The business had revenue of $553.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $535.55 million. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 5.84% and a negative net margin of 3.62%. As a group, analysts predict that Zscaler, Inc. will post -0.32 EPS for the current year.

Zscaler Profile

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

Featured Articles

