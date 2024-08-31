Pinnacle Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Pinnacle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 6,647 shares of the energy producer’s stock, valued at approximately $760,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in ConocoPhillips by 45.8% in the 1st quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 261 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. increased its stake in ConocoPhillips by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. now owns 2,232 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 22.1% during the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 475 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. grew its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 2,990 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mayfair Advisory Group LLC grew its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 3.5% during the first quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,627 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.36% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

COP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a report on Thursday, July 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $145.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com downgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $147.00 to $132.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $142.00 to $132.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $143.65.

ConocoPhillips Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of ConocoPhillips stock traded down $0.58 on Friday, hitting $113.79. 5,559,473 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,656,144. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $111.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $116.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. ConocoPhillips has a 52 week low of $102.27 and a 52 week high of $135.18. The company has a market cap of $133.08 billion, a PE ratio of 12.89, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.24.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The energy producer reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.02. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 18.18% and a return on equity of 20.81%. The firm had revenue of $14.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.84 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 8.64 EPS for the current year.

ConocoPhillips Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, August 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 12th. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is 26.27%.

Insider Activity at ConocoPhillips

In related news, Director Timothy A. Leach sold 55,500 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.11, for a total transaction of $6,000,105.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 455,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,288,321.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States, Canada, China, Libya, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; global LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

Featured Stories

