Pioneer Power Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPSI) Short Interest Down 18.8% in August

Pioneer Power Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPSI – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 71,600 shares, a decrease of 18.8% from the July 31st total of 88,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 83,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days. Approximately 0.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pioneer Power Solutions

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Spectrum Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pioneer Power Solutions during the 4th quarter worth $774,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Power Solutions by 138.1% in the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 80,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,000 after acquiring an additional 46,680 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of Pioneer Power Solutions in the fourth quarter worth about $109,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pioneer Power Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Pioneer Power Solutions by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 55,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 8,401 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.92% of the company’s stock.

Pioneer Power Solutions Price Performance

PPSI stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $4.28. The company had a trading volume of 24,577 shares, compared to its average volume of 99,746. Pioneer Power Solutions has a 1-year low of $3.35 and a 1-year high of $8.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company has a market capitalization of $42.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.61 and a beta of 0.69.

About Pioneer Power Solutions

Pioneer Power Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, design, manufacture, integrate, refurbish, distribute, sell, and service electric power systems, distributed energy resources, power generation equipment, and mobile EV charging solutions. The company operates through Electrical Infrastructure Equipment and Critical Power Solutions segments.

