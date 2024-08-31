Playtech (OTCMKTS:PYTCF) Shares Up 1%

Playtech plc (OTCMKTS:PYTCF – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $8.18 and last traded at $8.18. Approximately 500 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 35% from the average daily volume of 767 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.10.

Playtech Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.96.

About Playtech

Playtech plc, a technology company, provides gambling software, services, content, and platform technologies worldwide. The company offers technologies across various product verticals, including live casino, sports, bingo, virtual sports, and poker. It also owns the intellectual property rights and licenses the software; provides digital marketing and advertising, consulting and online technical support, data mining processing, turnkey, live game, and video stream services; and operates betting shops.

