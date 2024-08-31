Plus500 (LON:PLUS) Reaches New 12-Month High at $2,669.00

Plus500 Ltd. (LON:PLUS – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 2,669 ($35.20) and last traded at GBX 2,660 ($35.08), with a volume of 137066 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2,642 ($34.84).
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Plus500 from GBX 2,300 ($30.33) to GBX 2,800 ($36.92) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th.
Plus500 Stock Up 0.6 %
Plus500 Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 29th will be given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.18%. This is a boost from Plus500’s previous dividend of $0.95. Plus500’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2,627.45%.
Plus500 Company Profile
Plus500 Ltd., a fintech company, operates technology-based trading platforms in Europe, the United Kingdom, Australia, and internationally. The company develops and operates an online trading platform, including over the counter (OTC) products comprising the contracts for difference (CFDs) sector enabling its international customer base of individual customers to trade CFDs on underlying financial instruments comprising shares, indices, commodities, options, ETFs, foreign exchange, and cryptocurrencies internationally.
