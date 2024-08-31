Plymouth Industrial REIT (NYSE:PLYM) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by JMP Securities

JMP Securities reiterated their market outperform rating on shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT (NYSE:PLYM – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $27.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on PLYM. Wedbush upped their price target on Plymouth Industrial REIT from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Plymouth Industrial REIT from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Plymouth Industrial REIT from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Plymouth Industrial REIT from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price objective on Plymouth Industrial REIT from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $25.57.

Get Plymouth Industrial REIT alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on PLYM

Plymouth Industrial REIT Stock Performance

Plymouth Industrial REIT Announces Dividend

Shares of PLYM opened at $23.94 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $23.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The company has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.36. Plymouth Industrial REIT has a 52-week low of $19.21 and a 52-week high of $25.55.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. Plymouth Industrial REIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 223.26%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Mirelf Vi Reit Investments Iv, sold 563,438 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.58, for a total transaction of $13,285,868.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,474,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $105,503,805.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 2.3% in the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 22,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 40.8% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its position in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 2.5% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 22,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,000 after acquiring an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 1.4% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 42,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $966,000 after acquiring an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bard Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 30,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $734,000 after buying an additional 754 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.67% of the company’s stock.

About Plymouth Industrial REIT

(Get Free Report)

Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc (NYSE: PLYM) is a full service, vertically integrated real estate investment company focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of single and multi-tenant industrial properties. Our mission is to provide tenants with cost effective space that is functional, flexible and safe.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Plymouth Industrial REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plymouth Industrial REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.