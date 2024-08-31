Pola Orbis (OTCMKTS:PORBF) Sets New 12-Month Low at $9.40

Pola Orbis Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:PORBF – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $9.40 and last traded at $9.40, with a volume of 0 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.40.

Pola Orbis Price Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.46 and its 200-day moving average is $10.16. The company has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of 29.38 and a beta of 0.36.

Pola Orbis (OTCMKTS:PORBF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter. Pola Orbis had a return on equity of 7.18% and a net margin of 5.63%. The company had revenue of $275.51 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Pola Orbis Holdings Inc. will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pola Orbis Company Profile

Pola Orbis Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells cosmetics and related products in Japan and internationally. It operates through Beauty Care and Real Estate segments. The Beauty Care segment offers cosmetics; skincare products; health foods; and fashion products, such as women's underwear, women's apparel, and jewelry under the POLA, ORBIS, Jurlique, H2O PLUS, THREE, DECENCIA, Amplitude, ITRIM, FIVEISM × THREE, and FUJIMI brand names.

