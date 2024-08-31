Pollux Coin (POX) Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $224,242.22

Pollux Coin (POX) traded up 4.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on August 31st. One Pollux Coin coin can now be purchased for about $0.32 or 0.00000546 BTC on major exchanges. Pollux Coin has a total market cap of $12.86 million and $224,242.22 worth of Pollux Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Pollux Coin has traded 4.2% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Pollux Coin alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0497 or 0.00000084 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0480 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Pollux Coin Coin Profile

Pollux Coin was first traded on June 1st, 2020. Pollux Coin’s total supply is 39,907,531 coins and its circulating supply is 39,907,887 coins. The official message board for Pollux Coin is medium.com/@polluxchainofficial. The official website for Pollux Coin is polluxcoin.info. Pollux Coin’s official Twitter account is @polluxcoin1 and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Pollux Coin

According to CryptoCompare, “Pollux Coin (POX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. Pollux Coin has a current supply of 39,905,461.248126 with 33,176,887 in circulation. The last known price of Pollux Coin is 0.31659492 USD and is up 3.45 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://polluxcoin.info/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pollux Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pollux Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pollux Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Pollux Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pollux Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.