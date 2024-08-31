Popcat (SOL) (POPCAT) 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $40.28 Million

Popcat (SOL) (POPCAT) traded down 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on August 31st. One Popcat (SOL) token can now be purchased for $0.57 or 0.00000960 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Popcat (SOL) has traded 25.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Popcat (SOL) has a market cap of $554.50 million and approximately $40.28 million worth of Popcat (SOL) was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0497 or 0.00000084 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0480 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Popcat (SOL) Profile

Popcat (SOL)’s genesis date was December 12th, 2023. Popcat (SOL)’s total supply is 979,973,221 tokens and its circulating supply is 979,973,220 tokens. Popcat (SOL)’s official Twitter account is @popcatsolana. Popcat (SOL)’s official website is www.popcatsolana.xyz.

Buying and Selling Popcat (SOL)

According to CryptoCompare, “Popcat (SOL) (POPCAT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Solana platform. Popcat (SOL) has a current supply of 979,973,220.96 with 979,973,184.6 in circulation. The last known price of Popcat (SOL) is 0.589397 USD and is down -4.94 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 200 active market(s) with $69,944,738.52 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.popcatsolana.xyz/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Popcat (SOL) directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Popcat (SOL) should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Popcat (SOL) using one of the exchanges listed above.

