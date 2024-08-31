Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) Shares Sold by UMB Bank n.a.

UMB Bank n.a. decreased its holdings in shares of Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST – Free Report) by 7.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,698 shares of the company’s stock after selling 277 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Post were worth $385,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meyer Handelman Co. purchased a new position in shares of Post during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,010,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in Post in the 4th quarter valued at $2,634,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in Post in the 1st quarter valued at $605,000. 3Chopt Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Post in the 4th quarter valued at $840,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd lifted its holdings in Post by 133.9% in the 1st quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 23,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,506,000 after purchasing an additional 13,503 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.85% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Thomas C. Erb bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $112.94 per share, for a total transaction of $225,880.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 35,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,006,546.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Post news, Director Robert E. Grote sold 16,845 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.58, for a total transaction of $1,761,650.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $460,152. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Thomas C. Erb acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $112.94 per share, with a total value of $225,880.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 35,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,006,546.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 10.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on POST. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Post from $118.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Post from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Post from $122.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Post from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Post from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Post presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.33.

NYSE POST traded up $0.14 during trading on Friday, hitting $115.77. The stock had a trading volume of 352,202 shares, compared to its average volume of 537,167. The company has a market capitalization of $7.01 billion, a PE ratio of 22.18 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $109.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.15. Post Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $78.85 and a twelve month high of $117.24.

Post (NYSE:POST – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.33. Post had a return on equity of 10.91% and a net margin of 4.46%. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.52 EPS. Post’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Post Holdings, Inc. will post 5.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, and Refrigerated Retail. The Post Consumer Brands segment manufactures, markets, and sells branded and private label ready-to-eat (RTE) cereals under Honey Bunches of Oats, Pebbles, and Malt-O-Meal brand names; hot cereal; peanut butter under the Peter Pan brand; and branded and private label dog and cat food products under Rachael Ray Nutrish, Nature's Recipe, 9Lives, Kibbles 'n Bits and Gravy Train brand names.

