Principal Financial Group Inc. Acquires 6,412 Shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 319,662 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,412 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.32% of Ameriprise Financial worth $136,556,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AMP. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 4,841 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,839,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Ameriprise Financial by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC now owns 792 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. grew its position in Ameriprise Financial by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,144 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $814,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Choreo LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,305,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 17,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,495,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the period. 83.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AMP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $487.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $500.00 to $504.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $470.00 to $460.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $500.00 to $495.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $390.00 to $387.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $464.33.

Ameriprise Financial Stock Up 1.4 %

Ameriprise Financial stock traded up $6.29 on Friday, hitting $449.26. 463,756 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 482,090. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market cap of $44.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.37. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $427.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $423.78. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $306.63 and a 1 year high of $450.35.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $8.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.53 by $0.19. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 73.83% and a net margin of 18.64%. The business had revenue of $4.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $7.44 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 34.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Ameriprise Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 5th were issued a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 5th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. Ameriprise Financial’s payout ratio is presently 20.15%.

Ameriprise Financial Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

