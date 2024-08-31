Principal Financial Group Inc. Buys 1,020,314 Shares of Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC)

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC – Free Report) by 20.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,031,790 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,020,314 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 4.73% of Retail Opportunity Investments worth $74,975,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EntryPoint Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 155.8% during the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 8,717 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 5,309 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments in the 1st quarter worth approximately $128,000. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments in the 1st quarter worth approximately $129,000. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments in the 1st quarter valued at $152,000. Finally, M&G Plc bought a new position in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments during the 1st quarter valued at $154,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Retail Opportunity Investments alerts:

Retail Opportunity Investments Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of Retail Opportunity Investments stock traded down $0.22 during trading on Friday, reaching $15.29. 1,467,349 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,139,376. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.45. Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. has a 1 year low of $10.98 and a 1 year high of $15.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.98 and its 200 day moving average is $13.04.

Retail Opportunity Investments Dividend Announcement

Retail Opportunity Investments ( NASDAQ:ROIC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $83.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.19 million. Retail Opportunity Investments had a return on equity of 2.57% and a net margin of 10.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 20th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 20th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.92%. Retail Opportunity Investments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 200.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on ROIC. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from $13.50 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com upgraded Retail Opportunity Investments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Retail Opportunity Investments from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on ROIC

Retail Opportunity Investments Company Profile

(Free Report)

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (Nasdaq: ROIC), is a fully integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of grocery-anchored shopping centers located in densely populated, metropolitan markets across the West Coast. As of December 31, 2023, ROIC owned 94 shopping centers encompassing approximately 10.6 million square feet.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Retail Opportunity Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Retail Opportunity Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.