Principal Financial Group Inc. Buys 702,674 Shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Free Report) by 256.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 976,808 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 702,674 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $162,844,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AME. Norges Bank acquired a new position in AMETEK in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $589,098,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in AMETEK by 48.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,075,565 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,294,121,000 after buying an additional 2,306,535 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in AMETEK by 34.6% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,602,753 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $600,615,000 after buying an additional 926,657 shares during the period. Maren Capital LLC acquired a new position in AMETEK in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,284,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in AMETEK by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,701,558 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $280,573,000 after buying an additional 255,193 shares during the period. 87.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AMETEK stock traded up $1.67 during trading on Friday, hitting $171.05. 1,212,410 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,119,702. The business’s 50 day moving average is $166.34 and its 200 day moving average is $172.30. AMETEK, Inc. has a 52 week low of $136.89 and a 52 week high of $186.32. The company has a market capitalization of $39.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.06, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

AMETEK ( NYSE:AME Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The technology company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.02. AMETEK had a return on equity of 17.41% and a net margin of 19.51%. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.57 earnings per share. AMETEK’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that AMETEK, Inc. will post 6.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.68%.

In other AMETEK news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 1,440 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.93, for a total value of $250,459.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 24,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,315,029.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

AME has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer raised AMETEK from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Redburn Atlantic upgraded AMETEK to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on AMETEK from $204.00 to $201.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded AMETEK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their price objective on AMETEK from $165.00 to $158.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $186.29.

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices in the North America, Europe, Asia, and South America, and internationally. The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets; power quality monitoring and c devices, uninterruptible power supplies, programmable power and electromagnetic compatibility test equipment, and sensors for gas turbines and dashboard instruments; heavy trucks, instrumentation, and controls for the food and beverage industries; and aircraft and engine sensors, power supplies, embedded computing, monitoring, fuel and fluid measurement, and data acquisition systems for aerospace and defense industry.

