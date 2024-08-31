Principal Financial Group Inc. Decreases Stock Position in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC)

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,932,145 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 61,808 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in East West Bancorp were worth $141,492,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EWBC. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in East West Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in East West Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in East West Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda acquired a new stake in East West Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, American Capital Advisory LLC purchased a new position in East West Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. 89.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

East West Bancorp Trading Up 1.0 %

East West Bancorp stock traded up $0.80 during trading on Friday, hitting $84.07. The company had a trading volume of 418,611 shares, compared to its average volume of 973,579. The stock has a market cap of $11.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. East West Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $49.59 and a 1-year high of $89.75. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.97.

East West Bancorp Dividend Announcement

East West Bancorp ( NASDAQ:EWBC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.10. East West Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.64% and a net margin of 25.40%. The business had revenue of $638.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $631.61 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that East West Bancorp, Inc. will post 8.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 2nd. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. East West Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.71%.

Insider Buying and Selling at East West Bancorp

In related news, Director Rudolph Estrada sold 1,896 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.77, for a total transaction of $166,411.92. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,470 shares in the company, valued at $1,621,111.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other East West Bancorp news, Director Rudolph Estrada sold 1,896 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.77, for a total value of $166,411.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,470 shares in the company, valued at $1,621,111.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jack C. Liu sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.50, for a total transaction of $167,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,557 shares in the company, valued at $1,382,509.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,346 shares of company stock valued at $1,108,160 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on East West Bancorp from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on East West Bancorp from $80.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of East West Bancorp from $106.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 24th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of East West Bancorp from $94.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of East West Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, East West Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.53.

East West Bancorp Company Profile

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other.

