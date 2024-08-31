Principal Financial Group Inc. Grows Stake in Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE)

Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 485,797 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,544 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Hamilton Lane were worth $60,037,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Hamilton Lane during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. USA Financial Formulas purchased a new position in shares of Hamilton Lane in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Hamilton Lane by 14,900.0% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hamilton Lane during the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Hamilton Lane by 345.6% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:HLNE traded up $2.76 on Friday, hitting $152.84. 232,124 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 265,336. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $137.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $122.71. Hamilton Lane Incorporated has a 1-year low of $78.66 and a 1-year high of $154.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.42 and a beta of 1.17.

Hamilton Lane ( NASDAQ:HLNE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.41. Hamilton Lane had a return on equity of 31.07% and a net margin of 25.43%. The business had revenue of $196.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.84 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.94 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Hamilton Lane Incorporated will post 4.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. Hamilton Lane’s payout ratio is 53.12%.

HLNE has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Hamilton Lane from $120.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Hamilton Lane from $122.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on Hamilton Lane from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $133.20.

Hamilton Lane Incorporated is a private equity firm specializing in early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, middle market, mature, mid-venture, bridge, buyout, distressed/vulture, loan, mezzanine in growth capital companies. It prefers to invest in energy, industrials, consumer discretionary, health care, real estate, information technology, utilities, and consumer services.

