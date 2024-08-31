Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $145.98 Million Holdings in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 245,311 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,731 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.16% of Synopsys worth $145,975,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ORG Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 600.0% in the second quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 42 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. bought a new stake in Synopsys during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in shares of Synopsys by 233.3% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 60 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC grew its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 66.7% in the 2nd quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 60 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Synopsys in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. 85.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:SNPS traded up $2.56 during trading on Friday, reaching $519.58. 1,233,522 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,067,164. The firm has a market cap of $79.81 billion, a PE ratio of 56.48, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.07. Synopsys, Inc. has a 12 month low of $440.62 and a 12 month high of $629.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $563.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $565.22.

Synopsys ( NASDAQ:SNPS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 21st. The semiconductor company reported $3.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.15. Synopsys had a return on equity of 22.09% and a net margin of 24.06%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.17 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Synopsys, Inc. will post 9.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on SNPS shares. KeyCorp increased their price target on Synopsys from $675.00 to $690.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $687.00 target price on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $640.00 target price on shares of Synopsys in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $655.00 to $685.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Synopsys from $661.00 to $663.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $630.09.

In other news, CEO Sassine Ghazi sold 10,293 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $553.89, for a total transaction of $5,701,189.77. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 62,568 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,655,789.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Synopsys news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 936 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $566.97, for a total value of $530,683.92. Following the sale, the insider now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,339,400. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Sassine Ghazi sold 10,293 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $553.89, for a total value of $5,701,189.77. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 62,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,655,789.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 74,623 shares of company stock worth $45,147,321 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It operates in three segments: Design Automation, Design IP, and Software Integrity. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

