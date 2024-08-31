Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $195.21 Million Holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Principal Financial Group Inc. reduced its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 756,462 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 73,797 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $195,205,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. TrueMark Investments LLC acquired a new position in Air Products and Chemicals in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,087,000. F M Investments LLC acquired a new position in Air Products and Chemicals in the second quarter valued at approximately $7,137,000. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas lifted its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 3.6% in the second quarter. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas now owns 126,123 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,546,000 after buying an additional 4,400 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 17.3% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 9,507 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,453,000 after buying an additional 1,404 shares during the period. Finally, Liberty Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 14.3% in the second quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,194 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. 81.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $280.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $276.00 to $281.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $291.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Air Products and Chemicals has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $297.40.

Air Products and Chemicals Stock Up 0.6 %

Air Products and Chemicals stock traded up $1.75 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $278.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 913,854 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,660,860. The company has a market capitalization of $61.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.81. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $212.24 and a 12 month high of $307.71. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $267.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $253.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $3.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.04 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 21.24% and a return on equity of 16.53%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 12.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Air Products and Chemicals Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be paid a $1.77 dividend. This represents a $7.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 1st. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.90%.

About Air Products and Chemicals

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

