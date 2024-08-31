Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $55.53 Million Stock Position in First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN)

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN – Free Report) by 67.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,521,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,417,075 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.64% of First Horizon worth $55,532,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FHN. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Horizon during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Horizon in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of First Horizon in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC raised its position in shares of First Horizon by 129.3% in the first quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 1,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102 shares during the period. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Horizon during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.28% of the company’s stock.

FHN stock traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $16.59. The company had a trading volume of 2,833,734 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,571,067. First Horizon Co. has a 1-year low of $10.08 and a 1-year high of $17.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $15.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $9.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.89.

First Horizon ( NYSE:FHN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $819.82 million. First Horizon had a return on equity of 8.84% and a net margin of 14.03%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that First Horizon Co. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. First Horizon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.96%.

Several research firms have weighed in on FHN. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of First Horizon in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Raymond James lowered First Horizon from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Barclays boosted their price target on First Horizon from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. StockNews.com upgraded First Horizon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of First Horizon in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, First Horizon has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.31.

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through Regional Banking and Specialty Banking segments. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

