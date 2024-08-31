Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $56.52 Million Holdings in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lessened its stake in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE – Free Report) (TSE:BCE) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,745,985 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 37,290 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in BCE were worth $56,518,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BCE by 84.1% in the 4th quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 659 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BCE by 239.9% in the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 707 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. ESL Trust Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BCE in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Livelsberger Financial Advisory acquired a new stake in shares of BCE in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in shares of BCE by 3,480.0% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,074 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,044 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.46% of the company’s stock.

BCE Stock Performance

BCE stock traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $35.01. 1,311,775 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,254,635. BCE Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.13 and a fifty-two week high of $42.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market cap of $31.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.31, a P/E/G ratio of 5.62 and a beta of 0.57. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.05.

BCE Cuts Dividend

BCE ( NYSE:BCE Get Free Report ) (TSE:BCE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.19. BCE had a return on equity of 16.88% and a net margin of 8.39%. The company had revenue of $4.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that BCE Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.729 per share. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. BCE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 200.69%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BCE has been the subject of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on BCE from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Cibc World Mkts raised BCE from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BCE presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.33.

About BCE

BCE Inc, a communications company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through two segments, Bell Communication and Technology Services, and Bell Media. The Bell Communication and Technology Services segment provides wireless products and services including mobile data and voice plans and devices; wireline products and services comprising data, including internet access, internet protocol television, cloud-based services, and business solutions, as well as voice, and other communication services and products; and satellite TV and connectivity services for residential, small and medium-sized business, government, and large enterprise customers.

