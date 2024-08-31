Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $73.73 Million Stock Holdings in HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO)

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,382,288 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,114 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.72% of HF Sinclair worth $73,732,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DINO. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in HF Sinclair in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of HF Sinclair in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in HF Sinclair during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of HF Sinclair during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Pingora Partners LLC bought a new position in HF Sinclair in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors own 88.29% of the company’s stock.

HF Sinclair Price Performance

HF Sinclair stock traded up $1.67 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $49.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,884,602 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,980,153. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $49.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.48. The stock has a market cap of $9.44 billion, a PE ratio of 6.05 and a beta of 1.19. HF Sinclair Co. has a 52 week low of $44.09 and a 52 week high of $64.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

HF Sinclair Dividend Announcement

HF Sinclair ( NYSE:DINO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $7.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.65 billion. HF Sinclair had a net margin of 3.80% and a return on equity of 11.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.60 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that HF Sinclair Co. will post 3.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 21st. HF Sinclair’s payout ratio is currently 24.75%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on DINO shares. Argus raised HF Sinclair to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Barclays raised their price objective on HF Sinclair from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on HF Sinclair in a report on Thursday, July 18th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of HF Sinclair from $65.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of HF Sinclair from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.55.

HF Sinclair Company Profile

HF Sinclair Corporation operates as an independent energy company. The company produces and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, specialty and modified asphalt, and others. It owns and operates refineries located in Kansas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming; and markets its refined products principally in the Southwest United States and Rocky Mountains, Pacific Northwest, and in other neighboring Plains states.

