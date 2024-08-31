Principal Financial Group Inc. Purchases 6,921,161 Shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CCCS)

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CCCS – Free Report) by 37.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,250,230 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,921,161 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 4.06% of CCC Intelligent Solutions worth $280,530,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,181,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,845,000 after purchasing an additional 435,866 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,059,000. Teca Partners LP boosted its holdings in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Teca Partners LP now owns 1,325,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,096,000 after buying an additional 189,677 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,887,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,575,000 after buying an additional 250,314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,086,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.79% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CCCS shares. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on CCC Intelligent Solutions from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on CCC Intelligent Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.78.

In other CCC Intelligent Solutions news, Director Eileen Schloss sold 99,925 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.89, for a total transaction of $988,258.25. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 54,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $534,524.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Brian Herb sold 20,887 shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.24, for a total transaction of $213,882.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 217,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,231,009.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Eileen Schloss sold 99,925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.89, for a total transaction of $988,258.25. Following the sale, the director now owns 54,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $534,524.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,292,611 shares of company stock valued at $285,547,265 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 6.67% of the company’s stock.

CCCS traded down $0.09 on Friday, reaching $10.78. 7,367,955 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,646,609. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 2.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.70 billion, a PE ratio of -51.76 and a beta of 0.62. CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.79 and a fifty-two week high of $13.41.

CCC Intelligent Solutions (NYSE:CCCS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. CCC Intelligent Solutions had a net margin of 2.36% and a return on equity of 5.16%. The company had revenue of $232.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $230.16 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.02 EPS. CCC Intelligent Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. will post 0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc, operates as a software as a service company for the property and casualty insurance economy in the United States and China. The company's cloud-based software as a service platform connects trading partners, facilitates commerce, and supports mission-critical, artificial intelligence enabled digital workflow across the insurance economy, including insurers, repairers, automakers, parts suppliers, lenders and more.

