Principal Financial Group Inc. Reduces Stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,795,473 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,222 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $296,127,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PEP. GUNN & Co INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC. raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 1,129.9% in the fourth quarter. GUNN & Co INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC. now owns 233,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,585,000 after acquiring an additional 214,122 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in PepsiCo by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 2,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. raised its position in shares of PepsiCo by 23.4% in the fourth quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 5,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after buying an additional 1,133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McAdam LLC lifted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 1,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays boosted their price target on PepsiCo from $179.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Bank of America decreased their price target on PepsiCo from $210.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 8th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Monday, June 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $174.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $184.00 to $182.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, PepsiCo presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $185.53.

PepsiCo Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of PEP stock traded up $0.79 on Friday, hitting $172.88. The stock had a trading volume of 8,677,295 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,453,207. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $155.83 and a 52-week high of $183.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $237.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $169.92 and its 200-day moving average is $170.80.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 11th. The company reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $22.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.59 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 57.37% and a net margin of 10.34%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.09 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current year.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be paid a dividend of $1.355 per share. This represents a $5.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 6th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 78.66%.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

