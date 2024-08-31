Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 15,334 Shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its position in General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,254,890 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 15,334 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of General Motors worth $58,302,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Certuity LLC bought a new position in shares of General Motors in the fourth quarter worth about $217,000. Savant Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of General Motors by 34.7% in the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 19,770 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $710,000 after buying an additional 5,090 shares during the period. Summit Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of General Motors by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 6,662 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the period. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. raised its stake in shares of General Motors by 26.4% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 19,654 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $706,000 after buying an additional 4,105 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of General Motors by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,497,100 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $233,376,000 after buying an additional 30,641 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.67% of the company’s stock.

Get General Motors alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, President Mark L. Reuss sold 35,142 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.34, for a total transaction of $1,628,480.28. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 126,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,880,870.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other General Motors news, President Mark L. Reuss sold 35,142 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.34, for a total transaction of $1,628,480.28. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 126,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,880,870.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Rory Harvey sold 12,795 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.02, for a total value of $627,210.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,513 shares in the company, valued at $417,307.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 391,402 shares of company stock valued at $18,818,536. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

General Motors Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:GM traded up $0.28 during trading on Friday, hitting $49.75. The company had a trading volume of 15,734,303 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,498,768. The stock has a market cap of $56.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.43. General Motors has a one year low of $26.30 and a one year high of $50.50. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The auto manufacturer reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $47.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.13 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 15.77% and a net margin of 6.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.91 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that General Motors will post 9.94 earnings per share for the current year.

General Motors declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, June 11th that allows the company to buyback $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the auto manufacturer to purchase up to 10.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

General Motors Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 19th. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 6th. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.87%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GM has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group raised their price objective on General Motors from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on General Motors from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Nomura cut General Motors from a “neutral” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of General Motors in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, StockNews.com cut General Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.17.

View Our Latest Stock Report on GM

General Motors Company Profile

(Free Report)

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U).

Receive News & Ratings for General Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.