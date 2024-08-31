Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 31,032 Shares of Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM)

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM – Free Report) by 1.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,210,791 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 31,032 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Select Medical were worth $77,513,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Select Medical by 528.7% in the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 767 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Select Medical during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in Select Medical in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Select Medical during the first quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Innealta Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Select Medical in the second quarter worth about $117,000. 89.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Select Medical alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on SEM. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of Select Medical in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Select Medical from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Select Medical in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Select Medical currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.00.

Select Medical Price Performance

Shares of SEM traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $36.07. 435,061 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 624,061. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $35.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.16. Select Medical Holdings Co. has a 52-week low of $21.28 and a 52-week high of $40.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. The company has a market cap of $4.69 billion, a PE ratio of 17.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.43.

Select Medical (NYSE:SEM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The health services provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.01). Select Medical had a net margin of 3.91% and a return on equity of 17.50%. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. Select Medical’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Select Medical Holdings Co. will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Select Medical Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. Select Medical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.81%.

Select Medical Profile

(Free Report)

Select Medical Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates critical illness recovery hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, outpatient rehabilitation clinics, and occupational health centers in the United States. It operates in four segments: Critical Illness Recovery Hospital, Rehabilitation Hospital, Outpatient Rehabilitation, and Concentra.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Select Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Select Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.