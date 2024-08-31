Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 31,182 Shares of Crane (NYSE:CR)

Principal Financial Group Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Crane (NYSE:CR – Free Report) by 6.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 459,438 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 31,182 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.80% of Crane worth $66,609,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd grew its position in Crane by 150.6% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 218 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC bought a new position in Crane during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Crane by 29.9% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 487 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new position in Crane during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Finally, Hobbs Group Advisors LLC bought a new position in Crane during the second quarter valued at approximately $123,000. 75.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Crane Trading Up 1.6 %

NYSE:CR traded up $2.42 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $158.35. The company had a trading volume of 144,072 shares, compared to its average volume of 232,208. The company has a market capitalization of $9.05 billion, a PE ratio of 42.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $149.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $140.96. Crane has a 52 week low of $82.57 and a 52 week high of $162.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Crane Dividend Announcement

Crane ( NYSE:CR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The conglomerate reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $581.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $568.33 million. Crane had a net margin of 13.10% and a return on equity of 24.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.10 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Crane will post 7.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 11th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a $0.205 dividend. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. Crane’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.98%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Crane from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Crane from $120.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Crane from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Crane from $157.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Crane has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.00.

Crane Profile

Crane Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Aerospace & Electronics, Process Flow Technologies, and Engineered Materials.

