Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 38,041 Shares of The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR)

Principal Financial Group Inc. reduced its holdings in The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR – Free Report) by 4.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 762,255 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 38,041 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 1.08% of Timken worth $61,079,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TKR. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Timken during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Livelsberger Financial Advisory bought a new stake in shares of Timken during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Timken during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Timken by 1,905.6% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 361 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Timken in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. 89.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TKR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp upped their target price on Timken from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Raymond James began coverage on Timken in a research note on Friday, June 28th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Timken from $94.00 to $87.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Timken has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.18.

Insider Transactions at Timken

In other Timken news, CEO Richard G. Kyle sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.46, for a total value of $2,413,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 244,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,671,263.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Timken Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of TKR traded up $0.74 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $84.53. The company had a trading volume of 269,455 shares, compared to its average volume of 470,714. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.95. The Timken Company has a 52-week low of $65.71 and a 52-week high of $94.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $82.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $84.65.

Timken (NYSE:TKR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. Timken had a net margin of 7.52% and a return on equity of 16.36%. The business’s revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.01 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Timken Company will post 6.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Timken Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 20th. Timken’s payout ratio is 25.90%.

Timken Company Profile

The Timken Company designs, manufactures, and sells engineered bearings and industrial motion products, and related services in the United States and internationally. The company's Engineered Bearings segment provides various bearing products, including tapered, spherical, and cylindrical roller bearings; plain bearings, metal-polymer bearings, and rod end bearings; radial, angular, and precision ball bearings; thrust and specialty ball bearings; journal bearings; and housed or mounted bearings.

