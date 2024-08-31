Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 517,578 Shares of Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF)

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Free Report) by 9.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,130,123 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 517,578 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity National Financial were worth $253,531,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity National Financial during the second quarter worth $26,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Fidelity National Financial by 109.0% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 581 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. 81.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Fidelity National Financial news, CFO Anthony Park sold 85,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.82, for a total transaction of $4,319,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 99,049 shares in the company, valued at $5,033,670.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Financial Stock Performance

Fidelity National Financial stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $58.94. 1,559,808 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,271,610. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $37.10 and a one year high of $59.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.10 billion, a PE ratio of 19.39 and a beta of 1.35.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.03). Fidelity National Financial had a net margin of 6.55% and a return on equity of 14.24%. The company had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.01 EPS. Fidelity National Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Fidelity National Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.16%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on FNF shares. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on shares of Fidelity National Financial in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Fidelity National Financial from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Fidelity National Financial from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on shares of Fidelity National Financial in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Fidelity National Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Fidelity National Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.80.

About Fidelity National Financial

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products.

