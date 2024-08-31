Principal Financial Group Inc. Trims Stake in Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC)

Principal Financial Group Inc. reduced its position in Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC – Free Report) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,864,179 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 72,836 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 4.14% of Kilroy Realty worth $151,617,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Kilroy Realty by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,997,240 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $677,170,000 after acquiring an additional 91,022 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Kilroy Realty in the 4th quarter worth about $360,831,000. APG Asset Management US Inc. grew its stake in Kilroy Realty by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. now owns 5,380,747 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $214,369,000 after acquiring an additional 255,835 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Kilroy Realty by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,162,748 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $115,220,000 after acquiring an additional 487,556 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PGGM Investments grew its stake in Kilroy Realty by 85.0% in the 2nd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 3,015,046 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $93,979,000 after acquiring an additional 1,385,692 shares in the last quarter. 94.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Kilroy Realty from $40.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Kilroy Realty from $41.00 to $38.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Kilroy Realty from $45.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.40.

NYSE:KRC traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $36.27. 1,231,852 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,035,574. Kilroy Realty Co. has a 12-month low of $26.78 and a 12-month high of $43.37. The business has a 50-day moving average of $34.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 3.30 and a current ratio of 3.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a PE ratio of 20.84 and a beta of 1.04.

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by ($0.67). Kilroy Realty had a net margin of 17.91% and a return on equity of 3.52%. The firm had revenue of $280.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $276.81 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.19 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Kilroy Realty Co. will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE: KRC, the company, Kilroy) is a leading U.S. landlord and developer, with operations in San Diego, Greater Los Angeles, the San Francisco Bay Area, Greater Seattle and Austin. The company has earned global recognition for sustainability, building operations, innovation and design.

