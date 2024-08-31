Private Ocean LLC Purchases New Shares in GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF (NASDAQ:NVDL)

Private Ocean LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF (NASDAQ:NVDL – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF during the second quarter valued at $1,502,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF during the first quarter valued at $695,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF during the first quarter valued at $59,000. IMC Chicago LLC acquired a new stake in GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF during the first quarter valued at $5,753,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF during the second quarter valued at $209,000.

GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF Stock Performance

NVDL traded up $1.64 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $58.39. 18,943,104 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,303,475. GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF has a 52-week low of $11.94 and a 52-week high of $91.70. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.54.

GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF Company Profile

The GraniteShares 1.5x Long NVDA Daily ETF (NVDL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund provides 1.5x leveraged exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of NVIDIA Corporation stock. NVDL was launched on Dec 13, 2022 and is managed by GraniteShares.

