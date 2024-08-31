Pro-Dex (NASDAQ:PDEX) Downgraded by StockNews.com

Pro-Dex (NASDAQ:PDEX – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday.

Shares of NASDAQ PDEX traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $23.33. 12,276 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,612. Pro-Dex has a 12 month low of $14.51 and a 12 month high of $24.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 3.45. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.68. The firm has a market cap of $79.77 million, a PE ratio of 40.22 and a beta of 0.37.

In other news, Director Angelita Rebamontan Domingo sold 2,585 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.30, for a total value of $47,305.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $149,895.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 42.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PDEX. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Pro-Dex by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 63,036 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,238,000 after buying an additional 3,067 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Pro-Dex by 7.9% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 12,240 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perritt Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pro-Dex by 43.3% during the first quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,813 shares in the last quarter. 15.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pro-Dex, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells powered surgical instruments for medical device original equipment manufacturers worldwide. The company offers autoclavable, battery-powered and electric, and multi-function surgical drivers and shavers that are primarily used in the orthopedic, thoracic, and craniomaxillofacial markets.

