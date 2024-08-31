Pro-Dex (NASDAQ:PDEX) Downgraded by StockNews.com

Pro-Dex (NASDAQ:PDEX – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday.
Pro-Dex Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ PDEX traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $23.33. 12,276 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,612. Pro-Dex has a 12 month low of $14.51 and a 12 month high of $24.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 3.45. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.68. The firm has a market cap of $79.77 million, a PE ratio of 40.22 and a beta of 0.37.
Insider Activity at Pro-Dex
In other news, Director Angelita Rebamontan Domingo sold 2,585 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.30, for a total value of $47,305.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $149,895.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 42.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Institutional Trading of Pro-Dex
About Pro-Dex
Pro-Dex, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells powered surgical instruments for medical device original equipment manufacturers worldwide. The company offers autoclavable, battery-powered and electric, and multi-function surgical drivers and shavers that are primarily used in the orthopedic, thoracic, and craniomaxillofacial markets.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Pro-Dex
- Golden Cross Stocks: Pattern, Examples and Charts
- The Solar Stock Battle: Is Daqo or JinkoSolar Your Next Big Win?
- 3 Fintech Stocks With Good 2021 Prospects
- Are These Chinese Stocks a Buy? Michael Burry’s Top Picks Say Yes
- Transportation Stocks Investing
- Five Below Stock Faces Challenges Despite Strong Revenue Growth
Receive News & Ratings for Pro-Dex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pro-Dex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.