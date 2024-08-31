Prom (PROM) Price Down 16.8% Over Last 7 Days

Prom (PROM) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on August 31st. One Prom token can now be bought for approximately $5.33 or 0.00009012 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Prom has traded down 16.8% against the US dollar. Prom has a total market capitalization of $97.27 million and approximately $1.23 million worth of Prom was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.30 or 0.00008969 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $59,161.02 or 1.00027726 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.78 or 0.00008089 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.48 or 0.00012641 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.58 or 0.00007736 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000880 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0242 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0222 or 0.00000037 BTC.

About Prom

Prom (CRYPTO:PROM) is a token. It was first traded on May 19th, 2019. Prom’s total supply is 19,250,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,250,000 tokens. The official website for Prom is prom.io. Prom’s official Twitter account is @prom_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Prom is prom-io.medium.com.

Prom Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Prom (PROM) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Prom has a current supply of 19,250,000 with 18,250,000 in circulation. The last known price of Prom is 5.37700048 USD and is up 0.41 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 72 active market(s) with $1,339,089.71 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://prom.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Prom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Prom should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Prom using one of the exchanges listed above.

