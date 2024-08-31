ProShares Ultra Financials (NYSEARCA:UYG) Hits New 1-Year High at $76.15

Shares of ProShares Ultra Financials (NYSEARCA:UYG – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $76.15 and last traded at $75.93, with a volume of 24055 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $75.19.

ProShares Ultra Financials Trading Up 1.9 %

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.77.

Get ProShares Ultra Financials alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ProShares Ultra Financials

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UYG. Hamilton Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Financials in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,712,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Financials in the second quarter valued at approximately $346,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Financials in the first quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Lazari Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Financials in the first quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its position in shares of ProShares Ultra Financials by 2,903.2% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter.

About ProShares Ultra Financials

ProShares Ultra Financials (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice the daily performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Financials Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Financials Index measures the performance of the financial services industry of the United States equity market. Component companies include regional banks; United States domiciled international banks; full line, life, and property and casualty insurance companies; companies that invest, directly or indirectly in real estate; diversified financial companies, such as credit card issuers, check cashing companies, mortgage lenders and investment advisers; securities brokers and dealers including investment banks, merchant banks and online brokers; and publicly traded stock exchanges.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Ultra Financials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Ultra Financials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.