Pulmatrix (NASDAQ:PULM) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $2.10

Pulmatrix, Inc. (NASDAQ:PULM – Get Free Report) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.10 and traded as high as $2.15. Pulmatrix shares last traded at $2.09, with a volume of 5,815 shares changing hands.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Pulmatrix in a research report on Friday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.96. The stock has a market cap of $7.56 million, a PE ratio of -0.86 and a beta of 0.99.

Pulmatrix, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focused on development of novel inhaled therapeutic products to prevent and treat respiratory and other diseases with unmet medical needs in the United States. The company offers iSPERSE, an engineered dry powder delivery platform, which enables delivery of small or large molecule drugs to the lungs by inhalation for local or systemic applications.

