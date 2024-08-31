Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) Price Target Cut to $45.00

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by UBS Group from $47.00 to $45.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “sell” rating on the technology company’s stock. UBS Group’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 12.26% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Raymond James reduced their price target on Pure Storage from $73.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. TD Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Pure Storage from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Pure Storage from $46.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Pure Storage from $50.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Northland Securities lowered shares of Pure Storage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $68.00 in a report on Thursday, May 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $65.85.

Shares of PSTG stock opened at $51.29 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.58. The company has a market capitalization of $16.68 billion, a PE ratio of 183.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.29 and a beta of 1.11. Pure Storage has a twelve month low of $31.00 and a twelve month high of $70.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 29th. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.02. Pure Storage had a net margin of 3.19% and a return on equity of 15.34%. The company had revenue of $693.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $681.37 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Pure Storage will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider John Colgrove sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.50, for a total transaction of $5,950,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 900,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,550,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, insider John Colgrove sold 100,000 shares of Pure Storage stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.50, for a total value of $5,950,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 900,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,550,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CRO Dan Fitzsimons sold 9,881 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.32, for a total transaction of $586,140.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 115,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,857,451.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 328,995 shares of company stock worth $19,175,193 in the last 90 days. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in shares of Pure Storage by 61.2% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 424 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in Pure Storage by 242.9% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 432 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in Pure Storage during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Pure Storage during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pure Storage during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.42% of the company’s stock.

Pure Storage, Inc engages in the provision of data storage and management technologies, products, and services in the United States and internationally. Its Purity software is shared across its products and provides enterprise-class data services, such as always-on data reduction, data protection, and encryption, as well as storage protocols, including block, file, and object.

