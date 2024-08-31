Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:PIM) Trading Up 0.3%

Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:PIM – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 0.3% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $3.34 and last traded at $3.34. Approximately 48,116 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 9% from the average daily volume of 52,751 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.33.
Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust Stock Up 0.3 %
The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.21.
Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 24th will be paid a $0.022 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 24th. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.88%.
Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust Company Profile
Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors.
