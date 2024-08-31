Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:PIM) Trading Up 0.3%

Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:PIM – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 0.3% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $3.34 and last traded at $3.34. Approximately 48,116 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 9% from the average daily volume of 52,751 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.33.

Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust Stock Up 0.3 %

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.21.

Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 24th will be paid a $0.022 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 24th. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.88%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Shaker Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust by 412.8% in the second quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 237,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $772,000 after buying an additional 191,369 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust in the second quarter valued at about $77,000. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp raised its holdings in shares of Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust by 4.9% in the second quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp now owns 252,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $813,000 after buying an additional 11,882 shares during the last quarter. WMG Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust in the second quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 812,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,621,000 after purchasing an additional 69,175 shares during the last quarter. 55.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors.

