PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) Shares Acquired by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 744,225 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 3,074 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 1.33% of PVH worth $78,791,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PVH. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. acquired a new position in shares of PVH during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in shares of PVH by 93.5% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 238 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of PVH in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PVH in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in PVH during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. 97.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE PVH traded up $1.89 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $98.78. The company had a trading volume of 1,010,106 shares, compared to its average volume of 885,237. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $102.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $114.54. PVH Corp. has a 12-month low of $69.27 and a 12-month high of $141.15. The company has a market capitalization of $5.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.57, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.55.

PVH ( NYSE:PVH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 27th. The textile maker reported $3.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.72. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. PVH had a return on equity of 13.14% and a net margin of 7.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.98 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that PVH Corp. will post 11.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.0375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 4th. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.15%. PVH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.33%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of PVH from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $128.00 target price on shares of PVH in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. TD Cowen dropped their price target on PVH from $149.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on PVH from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on PVH from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PVH presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.50.

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, and Heritage Brands Wholesale segments. It designs and markets men's, women's, and children's branded apparel, footwear and accessories, underwear, sleepwear, outerwear, home furnishings, luggage, dresses, suits and swimwear, activewear, sportswear, socks and accessories, outerwear, golf products, footwear, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, dress shirts, handbags, fragrance, small leather goods, and other related products; and men's and boy's tailored clothing products, duvets, pillows, mattress pads and toppers, and feather beds.

