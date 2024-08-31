Q3 2024 Earnings Estimate for Versus Systems Inc. Issued By HC Wainwright (NASDAQ:VS)

Versus Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VS – Free Report) – Analysts at HC Wainwright increased their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Versus Systems in a research report issued on Tuesday, August 27th. HC Wainwright analyst S. Buck now expects that the company will earn ($0.45) per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.54). HC Wainwright has a “Neutral” rating and a $1.50 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Versus Systems’ current full-year earnings is ($2.27) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Versus Systems’ Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.47) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($2.13) EPS.

Get Versus Systems alerts:

Versus Systems Trading Down 7.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ VS opened at $1.71 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.66. Versus Systems has a 52-week low of $1.20 and a 52-week high of $20.80.

About Versus Systems

Versus Systems Inc develops and operates a business-to-business software platform in the United States and Canada. The company offers eXtreme Engagement Online platform that is designed primarily for in-venue main-board work in stadiums and arenas; Filter Fan Cam (FFC) platform, an augmented reality filtering tool that can be used for mobile and in-venue applications; and Winfinite, which allows brands, media companies, and advertising agencies to reach out to customers directly on their mobile devices.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Versus Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Versus Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.