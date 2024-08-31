Q4 2024 Earnings Forecast for Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG) Issued By Zacks Research

Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research boosted their Q4 2024 earnings estimates for Essential Utilities in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, August 26th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.48 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.47. The consensus estimate for Essential Utilities’ current full-year earnings is $1.96 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Essential Utilities’ Q2 2025 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.59 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $2.10 EPS and Q2 2026 earnings at $0.42 EPS.

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $434.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $442.76 million. Essential Utilities had a net margin of 28.74% and a return on equity of 8.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on WTRG. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Essential Utilities from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Essential Utilities from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Essential Utilities from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.40.

Essential Utilities stock opened at $38.99 on Thursday. Essential Utilities has a 52 week low of $32.07 and a 52 week high of $41.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $39.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.51.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.3255 per share. This is an increase from Essential Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 12th. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.34%. Essential Utilities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.61%.

In related news, CAO Robert A. Rubin sold 2,342 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.43, for a total transaction of $87,661.06. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 53,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,998,425.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Essential Utilities by 17,553.7% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,425,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,156,000 after purchasing an additional 3,405,947 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Essential Utilities during the 4th quarter worth approximately $97,288,000. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Essential Utilities in the first quarter valued at $46,280,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in Essential Utilities by 271.9% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,225,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,785,000 after acquiring an additional 896,223 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Essential Utilities by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,992,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,045,504,000 after acquiring an additional 823,495 shares in the last quarter. 74.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water, wastewater, or natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Water and Regulated Natural Gas segments. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contract with municipal authorities and other parties.

