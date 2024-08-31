Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) Shares Sold by Empirical Finance LLC

Empirical Finance LLC cut its stake in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO – Free Report) by 9.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,429 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 339 shares during the quarter. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Qorvo were worth $398,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Qorvo in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Park Place Capital Corp raised its stake in Qorvo by 398.1% in the 1st quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 259 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Qorvo by 81.0% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 257 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 9,333.3% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 283 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Qorvo during the second quarter worth $34,000. 88.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of QRVO opened at $115.89 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $115.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $111.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.36. Qorvo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $80.62 and a 1-year high of $130.99. The stock has a market cap of $11.01 billion, a PE ratio of -158.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.46.

Qorvo ( NASDAQ:QRVO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.16. Qorvo had a negative net margin of 0.66% and a positive return on equity of 14.92%. The firm had revenue of $886.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $851.95 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Qorvo, Inc. will post 4.84 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on QRVO shares. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Qorvo from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $120.00 target price (up from $105.00) on shares of Qorvo in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Craig Hallum upped their price target on Qorvo from $124.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. StockNews.com downgraded Qorvo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Qorvo from $105.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $121.00.

In other Qorvo news, CEO Robert A. Bruggeworth sold 15,279 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $1,527,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 190,161 shares in the company, valued at $19,016,100. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Qorvo, Inc engages in development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless, wired, and power markets. It operates through three segments: High Performance Analog (HPA), Connectivity and Sensors Group (CSG), and Advanced Cellular Group (ACG). The HPA segment supplies radio frequency and power management solutions for automotive, defense and aerospace, cellular infrastructure, broadband, and other markets.

