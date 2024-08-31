QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Shares Sold by Argent Advisors Inc.

Argent Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 31.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,914 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 7,672 shares during the quarter. QUALCOMM comprises approximately 1.3% of Argent Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Argent Advisors Inc.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $3,369,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Modera Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in QUALCOMM by 0.8% in the second quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,506 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $3,487,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Hudson Value Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC now owns 31,882 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $6,350,000 after buying an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Bank OZK raised its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 35.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank OZK now owns 2,301 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $458,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 1,467 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. Finally, IRON Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. IRON Financial LLC now owns 2,396 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $477,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. 74.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,000 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction on Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.61, for a total value of $616,830.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 60,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,407,124.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,000 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction on Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.61, for a total value of $616,830.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 60,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,407,124.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CTO James H. Thompson sold 8,000 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.50, for a total value of $1,284,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 229,987 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,912,913.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,496,590 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $206.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. TD Cowen raised their price target on QUALCOMM from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. DZ Bank raised QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Tigress Financial raised their price target on QUALCOMM from $238.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, Hsbc Global Res cut QUALCOMM from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, QUALCOMM currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $210.63.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Price Performance

QUALCOMM stock traded up $5.81 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $175.30. 11,109,168 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,294,073. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $184.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $180.77. The company has a market capitalization of $195.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.56, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.27. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12-month low of $104.33 and a 12-month high of $230.63.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The wireless technology company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $9.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.23 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 38.12% and a net margin of 23.32%. Analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

QUALCOMM Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 5th will be given a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 5th. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.70%.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

(Free Report)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.